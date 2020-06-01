NEW ORLEANS — Mark Spicer, the man accused of killing Mandeville Police Captain Vincent Liberto Jr., pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and four other charges against him.

According to our partners at NOLA.com/The New Orleans Advocate, public defender John Lindner entered Spicer's plea as members of his family and Liberto's family watched.

Spicer, 21, faces counts of first-degree, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is currently being held without bond.

The shooting happened after Officer Ben Cato attempted to pull Spicer over on Sept. 20, 2019. Police say Spicer refused to pull over, leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

Spicer allegedly got out of his car and fired into Liberto's unmarked police unit, killing the veteran officer. He also wounded Cato before fleeing on foot. He was arrested soon after.

Capt. Vincent "Vinnie" Liberto Jr. was a 25-year veteran of the Mandeville Police Force. Prior to his years as a Mandeville officer, Liberto spent a decade in the Marine Corps serving his country.

Liberto is survived by his wife and seven children, several of whom have followed in their father's footsteps and are currently in law enforcement or serving in the military.

