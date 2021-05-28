Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker announces retirement

Chief Gerald Sticker served Mandeville for 28 years, joining the force in 1992 and becoming police chief in 2016.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Stick is set to retire this summer after 28 years of service.

Sticker announced his retirement Friday. He will officially retire on June 18.

“The reason, to be succinct, the Mandeville Police Department is currently fully staffed, highly professional, disciplined, well equipped, and trained. That is how I want to leave it,” Sticker said.

Sticker joined the Mandeville Police Department as a reserve police officer in 1992 and worked his way up to become police chief in 2016.

“Any accomplishments or accolades I may have garnered as chief, is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of MPD, who show up every day to serve our citizens and protect our unique quality of life,” Sticker said in a statement announcing his retirement.

Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden said that though Sticker’s retirement was unexpected, he understands and respects his decision.

“I will be mobilizing a team immediately to assist in the recruitment and selection of a new police chief, who like Chie Sticker, will continue forward as a servant leader to the faithful men and women of the Mandeville Police Department,” Madden said.

As for what’s next for Sticker, he plans to spend more time with his family.