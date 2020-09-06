Many streets still flooded as Cristobal leaves Louisiana

Many have seen and experienced this before, but for some it means a lot of cleanup ahead.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Some streets are still covered in water after Cristobal. The aftermath of the tropical storm is still evident in many parts of our region including the Mandeville Lakefront.

"I just got a paddleboard a couple days ago. I saw some pictures of the lakefront, wanted to give it a test run, see how deep it is out here," said Chad Broussard as he rode his paddleboard over the water covered street.

Many others were on the lakefront walking their dogs, swimming in the water, or biking through it.

"All the people are just walking their dogs like nothing's happening," one teen said.

Mandeville isn't the only area still experiencing flooding. Over in Sidell, water sat all day in the Palm Lakes subdivision.

"It's higher than we've seen, other than Katrina," one Palm Lakes resident said.

Meanwhile, people vacationing in Fontainebleau State Park had to be rescued from their cabins Monday.

"I was scared but like okay, because I knew something good was going to happen," one young camper said.

In lower St Bernard, it's expected to take a few more days for flooding to subside.

"It seems like it's getting quicker and quicker as that water come in because of the degradation of our marsh and our wetlands," Parish President Guy McGinnis said.

