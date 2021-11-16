Marsolan's Feed and Seed fire represents immense loss for Covington community

All Covington residents shared one emotion: sadness.

After serving the community for 82 years, a staple in downtown Covington is now a total loss. Marsolan's Feed and Seed burned down in a massive fire Monday night. Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. It took them six hours to get the fire under control. The cause is still unknown and is being investigated.

Members of the community walked by the burned building Tuesday, expressing why this store was more than a business.

Bluegrass and country music were common sound from Marsolan's. Owner Harvey Marsolan was known for supporting music and welcoming bands to play in his shop.

"When you come to the jams here at Harvey's feed store, you can sit on the feed sacks and listen," Covington resident Louis Martin said.

Martin played the mandolin at the store every Tuesday.

"Today is the day we should be playing, but the feed store is no more," Martin said. "It really is a big loss."

Marsolan's was founded in 1939 by Norman Marsolan. His son, Harvey, later took over.

"He'd tell you what's the best thing to buy and how to do the work, what season to do it, just come in and ask Harvey," Martin said.

The store was known for its friendly service. It sold pet care, garden supplies, and animals including bunnies, chickens, and ducks. At the time of the fire, about half a dozen baby chicks were inside.

"It's just a shame to see that happen because it has been a staple in the community for a long time. It's one of those businesses you go to because you want to not because you have to," Covington resident, Louis Ross said.

"It really hurts us here in Covington when we see the business taken away and the family, it hurts the soul of the community," Covington Mayor Mark Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson spoke with store's owner following the tragic fire.

"He's still sort of in that shock mode and I've had citizens reach out to me and say when he's ready to enter recovery mode, we as a community will be there for him," Johnson said.