Two masked men robbed a Shell gas station in Covington at gunpoint Thursday night.

Surveillance video captured the two masked men forcing an employee into the store at gunpoint, then making her empty the cash register.

One of the masked gunmen can be seen pointing a pistol at the woman, while the other tosses a bag at her. The two armed robbery then grab the cash register drawer and run out of the store.

Witnesses described the two robbers as black males, about 5'9 and 6'1 in height. The shorter robber has a medium build and the taller robber has a thin build.

Anyone who can help identify these armed robbers are asked to call the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.