MCKINNEY, Texas — A bullet fired from a neighboring apartment unit went through a wall and hit and killed a McKinney man Friday afternoon, McKinney police said in a statement Sunday.

Police say 26-year-old Brandon Power was found dead from a gunshot wound around 5 p.m. Friday in an apartment in the 1900 block of Grassmere Lane. Police said they were responding to a welfare check when they found Power dead.

The bullet that hit him was fired from a neighboring apartment unit, police said. Police took Michael Parker Jr., 22, into custody and booked him into the Collin County jail on a manslaughter charge. His bond is set at $200,000.

McKinney police said that anyone involved with this investigation should contact Detective Robinson at 972-547-2771.