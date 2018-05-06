Monday, the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office introduced its newest employee.

Maggie is a 2 ½ year-old German Shepherd whose specialty is finding human remains. She is still undergoing training, but she has learned a lot.

“We’ve got to be one of the very few, if not, the only coroner’s office that has the benefit of having an in-house cadaver dog,” St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston said.

Coroner’s Office investigator Chris Knoblauch said that Maggie ranges around back and forth until she picks up an odor and follows it.

“If we think there is a body might be buried in a certain area, we may go take her out, let her go over that area and see if she alerts to the fact that there would be something buried there,” Knoblauch said.

He says her final response to finding something is to sit.

“I think this is going to be an incredible addition to the coroner’s office,” Preston said.

