MANDEVILLE, La. — A Northshore organization has established a memorial fund for the Mandeville Police Department captain shot and killed in the line of duty Friday.

Captain Vincent "Vinny" Liberto Jr. was a 25-year veteran of the Mandeville Police Department, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 10 years, reaching the rank of sergeant, and was a graduate of Brother Martin High School.

He was killed Friday afternoon in an apparent traffic-stop-turned-chase that ended with a 3-vehicle crash in Mandeville. At least one suspect in the chase emerged from the crash and reportedly shot into Liberto's car, fatally striking him. Another officer in the pursuit was wounded by gunfire and released from the hospital the same day.

The Louisiana State Police are now heading the investigation into the attack. Neither suspects' identities have been released.

Liberto is the first Mandeville police officer killed in the line of duty sine 1958. He leaves behind a wife and seven children, several of which are also in law enforcement and military members, MPD officials said.

On Friday night, Hancok Whitney vice president and Director of Social Media & Public Relations Janel Evans announced "The Vincent Liberto, Jr. Memorial Fund" was established through the bank.

The fund is "to benefit the family of the slain Mandeville Police Captain who served the Mandeville community for over 25 years," Evans said.

According to Evans, the fund was established by the Mandeville Family Reunion, the local event organization behind the annual lakefront party of the same name.

Starting immediately, donations to the Liberto family can be made through the bank at any branch in the area.

MPD officials have not yet said whether this fund will be the official place to donate to their fallen captain.

More information on a memorial service for Liberto will be available next week, MPD officials said.

