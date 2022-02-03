Metairie man tried to hire someone to kill his Northshore business partner, police report

Police say Ahmad Slyyeh tried to hire someone to murder his business partner.

COVINGTON, La. — A Metairie man is behind bars after allegedly trying to hire someone to murder his business partner.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Ahmad Slyyeh turned himself in to police on Wednesday night and was booked on one count of Solicitation for Murder.

Police say Slyyeh tried to hire someone to murder his business partner, who he owns a Slidell area business with.

However, the person he tried to hire went to police instead and filled them in on the plot. Detectives then obtained a warrant for Slyyeh's arrest.

“I am very proud of the hard work of our deputies and detectives! They work very hard to keep everyone safe and to solve any and all crimes,” Sheriff Randy Smith stated. “This particular incident could have ended with someone getting hurt, but instead everyone is safe and the perpetrator is in custody.”