11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington-area hotel parking lot

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 24-year-old man with 5 kilos (11 pounds) of fentanyl in the parking lot of a Covington hotel Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Randy Smith said the arrest came with the aid of Homeland Security Investigations.

Smith said the man, identified as Fermin Ortega Rodriguez, is a Mexican national.

Rodriguez was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for violation of Schedule II narcotics prohibited acts.

“Fentanyl is a very dangerous drug, and I commend the detectives who worked this case and prevented a large quantity of this deadly drug from ending up on our streets,” Sheriff Randy Smith.