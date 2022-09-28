x
Northshore

11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington-area hotel parking lot

Sheriff Randy Smith said the arrest came with the aid of Homeland Security Investigations.
Credit: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 24-year-old man with 5 kilos (11 pounds) of fentanyl in the parking lot of a Covington hotel Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Randy Smith said the arrest came with the aid of Homeland Security Investigations.

Smith said the man, identified as Fermin Ortega Rodriguez, is a Mexican national.

Rodriguez was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for violation of Schedule II narcotics prohibited acts.

“Fentanyl is a very dangerous drug, and I commend the detectives who worked this case and prevented a large quantity of this deadly drug from ending up on our streets,” Sheriff Randy Smith.

St. Tammany had 132 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2021, and of those, 115 were believed to have been due to fentanyl.

