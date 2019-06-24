SLIDELL, La. — The body of a missing 14-year-old boy was found Sunday night in the East Pearl River near Interstate 10.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said dive teams were called to the river around 5 p.m. after the unnamed Slidell-area teen was reported missing.

Authorities say the 14-year-old was boating with family on the river when they decided to tie up their boat under the interstate and swim.

Deputies found the boy's body in the area where he was last seen around midnight.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office will determine the teen's official cause of death.

