Missing 8-year-old last seen with uncle in Hammond

State police say the child is in "imminent danger." Marlin Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child's disappearance.

HAMMOND, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide endangered/missing child alert after an 8-year-old was reported missing from Hammond, La. on Tuesday.

Authorities say 8-year-old Chaz Wilson left his home at 216 North Scanlan Street in Hammond around 8 a.m. on Tuesday and never returned home. Troopers say Wilson is believed to be with his uncle Marlin Enquire Wilson.

Chaz Wilson is described as an 8-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about four feet, four inches tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson is described as a 41-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black New Orleans Saints jersey and black shorts. Wilson is believed to be driving a 2013 off-white Kia Soul with Louisiana temporary tag 19927969.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Chaz or Marlin Wilson or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Hammond Police Department.