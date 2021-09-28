Missing endangered woman last seen in Slidell

The sheriff's office said Simmons is probably in the Baton Rouge area and is believed to be suicidal. She may be using her maiden name, Treadaway.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in Slidell who is "possibly suicidal."

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Grace Elizabeth Simmons was last seen on Sept. 20 in Slidell driving a green 2022 Ford Explorer with a Louisiana license plate 243 EDS, possibly with a spare tire on the front passenger side.

The sheriff's office said Simmons is probably in the Baton Rouge area and is believed to be suicidal. She may be using her maiden name, Treadaway.

"Foul play is not suspected in her disappearance. However, she is being considered endangered due to the belief that she may be a danger to herself," the STPSO said.

Anyone with information about Simmon's whereabouts is asked to call the STPSO at 985-898-2338.