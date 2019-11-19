NATALBANY, La. — A man reported missing last week was found dead on the Northshore Monday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Pere Jackson's body was found near the edge of a wooded area on Dead End Street in Natalbany around 4 p.m. on Nov. 18.

"Jackson's death is believed to be the results of a homicide," according to police.

Autopsy results are pending.

Jackson was reported missing on Nov. 15 after his family lost contact with him. He car was found later that day, but there was no sign of Jackson.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150. Anonymous tips and/or information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-554-5245, or through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office website, tpso.org.

