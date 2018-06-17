UPDATE: Sam Impastato was found Monday afternoon in the Uptown New Orleans area as the sheriff's office and NOPD were patrolling the area. Impastato was extremely disoriented, but in good physical health. The sheriff's office says he will be medically evaluated.

Original:

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man last seen at his home in Slidell before going to a concert in New Orleans.

According to the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Samuel Impastato was last seen Wednesday, June 13 at his home, driving a 2007 Nissan Altima. He left his home to go to a concert at theater on Canal Street in New Orleans.

Impastato’s vehicle was found Saturday, June 16 by detectives on Canal Street near South Villere. His vehicle is being processed by the St. Tammany Crime Lab.

The sheriff’s office says, Impastato was seen by a college friend on Royal Street around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, June 14 and appeared to be disoriented at the time.

Impastato has a history of depression that is currently not being treated, the sheriff’s office notes.

Anyone with information on Impastato’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.



