MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say two 16-year-olds reported missing from Covington and Lafourche Parish were found after crashing a stolen pickup truck in Mandeville Wednesday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies were called to a gas station near Florida and Girod streets after a truck stolen from Lafourche Parish was spotted in the area. When deputies approached the green Toyota Tundra, the vehicle drove off.

The pickup was found minutes later near the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 1088 after it had crashed into a light pole. The crash knocked out power to several homes nearby, deputies say.

The sheriff's office says the driver was a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Lafourche Parish Tuesday. The passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Covington, was also reported missing Tuesday.

Both teens were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say criminal charges are pending. The investigation continues.