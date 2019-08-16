MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say a Mississippi man has died after a five-car pileup on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-12 eastbound near LA Highway 1088. Investigators say 44-year-old Bryon Lee Sanford was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 in the left lane when he failed to see cars stopping ahead of him.

State police say Sanford crashed into a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, causing a chain reaction five-car crash.

Sanford was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup received moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation into the crash continues.

---

---

