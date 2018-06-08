Since a crash in Madisonville Friday claimed the lives of a teen and her mother, some local residents say the intersection where the crash occurred is dangerous.

Every Monday morning for 12 years, Jenny Graffeo brings her rescued dogs to the groomer and that means every Monday, she has to cross the intersection at LA 1085 and LA 22. It’s one that she calls dangerous.

“Quarter of a mile before that intersection, cars start to pick up speed because this area is rural. No one goes the speed limit of 55,” Graffeo said.

Monday was the first time Graffeo had to cross that intersection knowing it was where life-long friends, a mother and teen daughter, lost their lives.

“The loss is inconceivable in any family,” she said.

16-year-old Hannah Landwere was driving Friday night. Graffeo said Hannah had just gotten a used Honda. Mom Brandi McGough was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash.

It was still light at 7 p.m. Hannah stopped at the stop sign but when she pulled out at 1085 onto 22, she was t-boned by a pick-up. Both were wearing seatbelts.

This is the same intersection and the same circumstances where 16-year-old Nathan Matthew Kiern lost his life in January.

“Somebody has to die for the roads to change, in order for the shrubbery to be cut back. It's a shame,” Graffeo said.

The State Police say in both cases the teens may have been too inexperienced to judge if they could make it. They say cars coming towards Hannah on both sides of the highway were not speeding. At this time, they see no obvious obstruction or blind sport.

However, they will be working for the next month to get a thorough understanding of what happened.

“We're always going to be looking for answers as to what caused this or what happened. This is a crash where, that had serious tragic outcome and we're going to look at it and if there's something that needs to be addressed, we're certainly going to address it,” Trooper Dustin Dwight said.

Graffeo believes with all the population growth in St. Tammany, there is not enough planning for all the extra traffic, and doesn’t put Hannah completely at fault. She says her heart aches for Hannah’s 10-year-old sister, Haley, who has lost her single mother and big sister who were almost home.

“Now they're together in their eternal home,” Graffeo said.

Meg Farris can be reached at mfarris@wwltv.com.

