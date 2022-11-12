Mother and daughter killed in Hammond early Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO) is investigating the shooting death of a mother and a daughter in Hammond Saturday morning.
According to officials from the TPSO, a call was received just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday reporting that someone had been shot at a residence on Stephenson Lane. Deputies then discovered two victims, a 37-year-old mother and her 17-year-old daughter, suffering from gunshot wounds.
37-year-old Brandy Smith died on the scene, while 17-year-old Raven Smith was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
There is currently no other information available. The homicide is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tangipahoa Parish the Sheriff's Office at 985-345-6150 or CrimsStoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.