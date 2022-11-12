Mother and daughter killed in Hammond early Saturday morning

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO) is investigating the shooting death of a mother and a daughter in Hammond Saturday morning.

According to officials from the TPSO, a call was received just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday reporting that someone had been shot at a residence on Stephenson Lane. Deputies then discovered two victims, a 37-year-old mother and her 17-year-old daughter, suffering from gunshot wounds.

37-year-old Brandy Smith died on the scene, while 17-year-old Raven Smith was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

There is currently no other information available. The homicide is still under investigation.