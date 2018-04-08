ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. -- A teen and her mother are dead after a three-car wreck Thursday evening.

Louisiana State Police said the crash killed 16-year-old Hannah Landwehr and her mother, 43-year-old Brandi Landwehr of Madisonville.

Troopers said around 7 p.m., Hannah was driving a 2015 Honda Civic south on LA 1085. Her mother was in the front passenger's seat of the car. Hannah stopped at a stop sign on LA 1085 at LA 22, but failed to yield for oncoming traffic and tried to make a left turn, police said.

A Ford F-250, driven by Aaron Corye of Ponchatoula, La, was on LA 22 and hit the driver's door of the Civic. The Civic was then pushed across the eastbound lane of LA 22 and came to rest in a ditch. The Ford F-250 slid into the eastbound lane and sideswiped a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Patricia Jarrell of Abita Springs.

Hannah Landwehr was flown to North Oaks Hospital but later died from her injuries, troopers said. Her mother died at the scene of the crash. No other injuries were reported, and state police said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

Officials said impairment is not suspected on any of the drivers, however, toxicology tests will be performed as part of the autopsy.

This crash is still under investigation.

