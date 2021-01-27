Mother of man killed in Slidell police shooting says we need to face mental illness 'head on'

“I want to make sure mental illness is focused upon. We need to do more. We really need to do more. We need to face this head on,”

SLIDELL, La. — The mother of a Slidell man whom police fatally shot after he allegedly stabbed someone in a gas station is hoping his death will raise awareness about mental illnesses.

Caleb McCree's mother hopes that in her grief something good can come out of this tragedy she's facing now.

“Caleb suffered with mental illnesses. I want to communicate the tragedy and importance of talking about mental illness,” McCree’s mother, Beth Nilsson said.

She chooses to remember him with a smiling face. Her favorite picture of her son is from a trip to Las Vegas two years ago.

“He’s just so happy here,” she said while showing the photo. “He was very proud he was brave enough to bungee jump from the highest point in the world. You can see the smile on his face here."

She’s now grieving after McCree was fatally shot Sunday at 43-years-old.

“He was also a very religious individual. That’s something else I want you to know,” she said as she showed his bible.

While she will remember him with a smile, Nilsson admits there were dark days as he battled mental illnesses for much of his life.

“I want to make sure mental illness is focused upon. We need to do more. We really need to do more. We need to face this head on,” she said.

McCree was killed Sunday afternoon. The incident started when he was inside the Circle K on Airport Road in Slidell. According to Slidell police, he stabbed a customer with a box cutter. Police responded and the situation escalated.

According to Louisiana State Police, both a Slidell police officer and St. Tammany Parish deputy shot McCree, killing him.

“When he was on his medication, he was a different person. I’m not sure what happened. I hope the investigation will reveal what actually occurred Sunday,” Nilsson said. “I’m grateful no others were seriously hurt."

McCree lived with his mother and she wants to make clear that she will not decide whether to pursue legal action until she knows more.

“As his mother, I reserve judgment until all evidence has been reviewed,” she said.

Her biggest hope now is for her son’s death to raise awareness about mental illness and how it should be handled. She knows it's a battle many other families face.

“I think more education needs to be done. More research needs to be done and people know how to appropriately handle situations that arise,” Nilsson said. "I urge all families who have a loved one who suffers with mental illness to do all they can to help that person and to not give up on that person."

The stabbing victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave. They were not injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.