SLIDELL, La. — "A known drunk. And that's the bond that he gets? For a hit and run," Karen Ray said.

Standing next to her son's bedside at the Trinity Neurologic Rehab Center in Slidell, Ray's relieved he's still alive.

"Try and take it day by day, Ivy Toney said.

36-year-old Ivy Toney's, better known around town as "Mr. Slidell," now has to undergo physical and occupational therapy after being hit by a car while walking along Airport Road and Tiara Drive on Dec. 7.

She's upset that the man accused of striking Toney down with his car is not locked up.

"Arrested one day, the next day he was out. He was out within 24 hours," Ray said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office said that 65-year-old Willis Barker II was arrested on Dec. 10 on Bogie Drive after deputies noticed his damaged Nissan Versa in the parking lot.

Barker was released the next day on $16,000 bond.

Records show Barker has a history of DWI and traffic related offenses.

"Within day of hitting Ivy, got his car fixed, and Ivy was still in the ICU fighting for his life," Ray said.

WWL-TV stopped by Barker's home Friday evening. Barker opened the door, but refused to comment. However, reporters noticed a Red Nissan parked outside of his door, with the front of the vehicle in good shape.

According to WWL-TV Legal Analyst Chick Foret, under Louisiana Hit and Run Law, the crime becomes a felony when there's serious bodily injury and that the driver should have known if serious bodily injury has occurred.

"If you'd shot somebody and left them, you wouldn't get out of jail for $16,000. Especially at this point, this automobile is a deadly weapon," Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said.

Cromer has been friends with Toney for several years.

"A couple of days after the accident, I had a local officer come to come to me and say you know, the hit-and-run of a pedestrian as opposed to hit-and-run of two vehicles is handled completely differently under the law," Cromer said.

Before becoming Slidell's Mayor, Cromer spent 11 years in the State legislature. Now, he's working on getting this law changed.

"I'm in the process of getting a meeting set up with our local delegation to get the ball rolling," Mayor Cromer said.

Karen Ray wants it moving and quickly, not just for Ivy, but for other victims in the same situation.