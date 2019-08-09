TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A motorcycle crash killed a passenger on the bike and left the driver with serious injuries and under arrest.

The incident occurred Friday night on Highway 445 south of U.S. Highway 190 in Tangipahoa Parish.

State Police said that 24-year-old Marissa Barrett of Lumberton, Mississippi was killed, while the driver, 36-year-old Dustin Cox of Amite was booked with several counts in the incident.

Police said troopers tried to stop Cox after observing that he was traveling at a high rate of speed, but officers said they stopped the pursuit when they noticed the motorcycle driving erratically.

A short time later troopers noticed that the motorcycle had been involved in a crash. State Police said it was determined that the motorcycle sideswiped a vehicle and left the roadway, struck a ditch and ejected both Cox and Barrett.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Barrett eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Cox's condition was not given, but he was to be booked with vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle and careless operation and speeding.