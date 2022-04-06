Motorcyclist killed in Folsom crash

It is unclear what caused the collision to occur.

FOLSOM, La. — A 49-year-old man has died after he was riding a motorcycle that struck the back of a tractor trailer Friday evening.

Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Traffic Division say a man from the Hammond-area crashed his motorcycle into the back of a trailer being pulled behind a truck on Willie Road in Folsom.

The truck was traveling westbound when it slowed down to turn into a driveway on the north side of Willie Road near the intersection of Booth Road when the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died.

It is currently not suspected that the motorcycle operator was intoxicated when the crash occurred, although a toxicology sample was taken.

The identity of the motorcycle driver is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.