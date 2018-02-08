A motorcyclist died in a crash on Robert Boulevard in Slidell Monday night.

The accident occurred on Robert Boulevard near John Slidell Park around 7 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a Chevrolet pickup truck and the other was a motorcycle. The man driving the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries, police say.

The roadway was shutdown in both directions for about two hours.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

