4 shot at Hammond High School graduation, suspect in custody

Authorities say that four people were injured in the shooting, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

HAMMOND, La. — Several people were reportedly shot outside a high school graduation on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus on Thursday night in Hammond, La.

Authorities are saying that four people were wounded in the shooting and a suspect is now in custody. WBRZ in Baton Rouge reports that gunfire erupted as the graduating seniors were exiting the ceremony.

Authorities say all of the injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The shooting took place outside a ceremony for Hammond High School that was being held on the university's campus. The Hammond Police Department warned people to stay away from the campus due to an "active situation" with a large crowd and traffic.

"A shooting has occurred on campus after the Hammond High graduation ceremony. One person is in custody and there are multiple victims," a post on the university's official Facebook Page said. "While there is no danger posed to others, please remain away from the UC area as police are still investigating the crime.

A photo from an eyewitness showed a man on the ground being handcuffed.

Witnesses in the area shared video of a large law enforcement presence on the campus.

Senator John Kennedy, reacted to the news on Facebook, sending prayers to those involved.