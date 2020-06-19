Multiple vehicles collide on I-12 over Hwy 190, officials say

NEW ORLEANS — First responders arrived at the scene of a crash on I-12 westbound over Highway 190 in Mandeville on Friday, a spokesperson with the St. Tammany Parish Fire District #4 said.
Mandeville firefighters and paramedics made it to the scene, the spokesperson said. More than one vehicle was involved in the collision.
Officials have told the public to expect "significant traffic delays."
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
More Stories:
RELATED: NOPD 'ahead of the curve' on police reform; additional budget cuts would be harmful, chief says
RELATED: ACLU and Planned Parenthood challenge strict new abortion bill set to become law in Tennessee