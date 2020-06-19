Multiple vehicles collide on I-12 over Hwy 190, officials say

Officials have told the public to expect "significant traffic delays."

NEW ORLEANS — First responders arrived at the scene of a crash on I-12 westbound over Highway 190 in Mandeville on Friday, a spokesperson with the St. Tammany Parish Fire District #4 said.

Mandeville firefighters and paramedics made it to the scene, the spokesperson said. More than one vehicle was involved in the collision.

Officials have told the public to expect "significant traffic delays."

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

St. Tammany Parish Fire District # 4 Mandeville Fire/EMS is on scene of a multiple vehicle collision on I-12 WB on top of the Hwy 190 overpass. Expect significant traffic delays. #HappeningNow #MandevilleFireEMS

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...