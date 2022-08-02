Nausea, rashes & sores: Slidell residents claim tap water sickened neighborhood

Residents are mostly baffled that no boil water advisory was issued to warn them about their drinking water during the days when sewage was spilling.

Some steps have been taken, but the not the 'first and foremost' solution.

Officials insist there was no cross-contamination. But evidence could suggest otherwise.

She soon learned that they weren't alone. Several of her neighbors also got sick then -- at the same time raw sewage was spilling from a broken sewer force main near the line that brings water from the Willow Wood well to their homes.

But during Easter weekend last year, Schenck was hit with nausea, gastro-intestinal issues and severe abdominal and bladder pain at the same time her children and neighbor broke out in sores.

When Ashley Schenck and her family moved to Cross Gates subdivision near Slidell a decade ago, a friend cautioned her not to drink the tap water, a warning that Schenck, a nurse manager and mother of two boys, found hard to fathom.

But an investigation by WWL-TV and The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate has uncovered evidence that shows pressure could very well have been lost that day.

But Brown did not issue the advisory. Parish and state officials insist that no cross-contamination could have occurred because the leaking sewage simply could not have entered a pressurized water line.

Parish Councilman Mike Smith, who represents the area, and other residents said they implored Tammany Utilities Director Tim Brown to make that call on April 1.

But residents are mostly baffled that no boil water advisory was issued to warn them about their drinking water during the days when sewage was spilling. Tammany Utilities’ own operating procedures call for a boil water advisory when there’s a “loss of chlorine disinfection.”

Residents are concerned that no bacteria testing was done until April 5, after chlorine levels in the water had already returned to normal.

Chlorine can be depleted more when the chemical disinfectant is actively killing germs.

The Louisiana Department of Health slapped TU with three violations last April, including one for having an inadequate level of chlorine in the drinking water a block away from the sewage spill.

Now, 10 months on, they still fear their water could have been contaminated during the sewage spill, and they deeply distrust the parish-run Tammany Utilities.

Resident David Binder has collected photos and medical records from more than a dozen neighbors who got rashes, skin infections and bacterial infections like E. coli during or shortly after the April sewer spill.

When pressed on that point, Cooper said that he believes new generators have been ordered.

“The existing generators, even if wired up, would not have been able to run any well without damage to either the generator or well electrical system or motor,” Owen & White engineer Randy Hollis said.

A report by Owen & White, the Baton Rouge-based engineering firm that Cooper hired to review the water system following last spring’s outcry, says backup generators were not big enough and didn’t have the proper startup mechanisms to power both wells in an emergency.

But the administration offered no proof of that, and there’s reason to question Cooper’s assertion.

“I believe that our generator came on, and the water pressure did not drop to the level of calling for a boil advisory,” he said.

Parish President Mike Cooper insists that despite the Washington St. Tammany Electric Cooperative outage, power was not lost because a generator at the Willow Wood well kicked on.

“And there was a loss of power,” Smith said. “That’s something that the people who were in charge should probably answer.”

Smith said he and other council members were told that there was no power outage at the wells that day.

Power was lost at the Willow Wood well at 8:41 a.m. on April 1 and at the Steele Road well a minute later. While power was restored at Steele Road 31 minutes later, the outage at Willow Wood went on for five hours.

Automatic notices that went out to TU officials via text message were obtained from the parish last month. They show a power outage at the well April 1, which could have affected water pressure.

“Of course I’m confident in his abilities to manage Environmental Services,” Cooper said. “That’s his background.”

Cooper separated TU from the Environmental Services Department last year and hired a new director of a new department to run parish-owned utilities. When questioned about whether Brown was the best person for the job, Cooper defended him.

Cooper defeated Brister in 2019, and during that campaign accused her of overseeing “poor sewage” and environmental damage. But he has kept Brown in charge of Environmental Services.

In spite of that, former Parish President Pat Brister promoted Brown to director of Environmental Services, the division of parish government that oversees all utilities, both public and private. She also kept him in charge of the parish-owned TU, so Brown was essentially regulating himself.

Cooper says Tammany Utilities calls BWAs when required to do so. But Brown has had issues in the past. In 2018, LDH cited him three times for failing to call boil advisories in a timely manner.

“If you have any question at all, you just call the BWA,” Smith said. “People get aggravated…but it’s better to have them aggravated than have a problem.”

Smith and others say they did notice a drop in water pressure in their homes that day.

Even more troubling, Todd Torregano, field supervisor for the system, told WWL-TV during a recent tour of the Willow Wood well facility that the generator did not come on in April.

A Neighborhood Illness? : Dozens of residents filed health complaints. Leaders are skeptical.

Cooper remains skeptical that residents suffered any illnesses linked to their water, saying that he’s received no corroborating documentation. He also cites a letter from State Health Officer Joseph Kanter saying no common cause of illness was found.

But residents provided WWL-TV and The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate with medical records and photographs documenting their infections and rashes from April 2021.

A Louisiana Department of Health official confirmed in a June 2021 email that LDH had received health complaints from 51 residents on the Cross Gates water system. LDH spokesman Kevin Litten said this week the number was 28.

Schenck, for one, said she contacted four different people at LDH about her case and no one ever called her back. Litten said Schenck was told to send her complaint to a specific state coordinator but misspelled the official’s email, so her complaint was not processed.

Litten said the various reports LDH did receive were caused by different pathogens, and some had started manifesting prior to the sewer spill.

“The timeframe and spectrum of reported symptoms were not consistent with a common source outbreak,” he said.

Residents say officials’ skepticism about their illnesses is part and parcel of how TU, and Brown specifically, have responded to their concerns for years, especially regarding brown water coming from the taps.

Residents say the Cooper administration’s skepticism about their illnesses is part and parcel of how TU, and Brown specifically, have responded to their concerns for years, especially regarding brown water coming from the taps.

Residents have photographs spanning the last four years of copper-colored water in their swimming pools, dirt and clay deposits in their bathtubs, toilets and sinks, even brown residue left in their ice trays.

Turtle Creek resident Sherry Roberts complained so much that Brown came to her house to meet with her in July 2019. She said Brown blamed her hot water heaters. Roberts said she spent over $2,000 on new water heaters, but the dirty water didn’t go away.