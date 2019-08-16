SLIDELL, La. — A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputy who was killed in a car crash two weeks ago is being laid to rest Friday. The funeral for Corporal Jonathan Panks is open to the public and his family will be greeted with a sign of appreciation for his service.

American flags were placed along Oak Harbor Boulevard in Slidell by a small group of citizens.

"Really shows the community cares," Zane Galbert said.

It's all to show support for Panks.

"To show that patriotism, to show that respect," Galbert said.

30-year-old Panks was a 13-year veteran with the STPSO. He was engaged to be married this November but was killed in a head-on collision on the way home from his bachelor party.

"It's one of those things that, they deserve it, they deserve the honor, they're the heroes, they're the ones who put their lives on the line each and every day," Galbert said.

That's why Thursday night, Galbert and a few friends took it upon themselves to bring about 150 flags owned by one of the neighborhood associations to line the streets, ahead of where Panks friends and family will say their goodbyes.

"It's just a group of people I called up and said 'do you want to do it?' I said meet me at 6:30 and I had people show up," Galbert said. "When they make their way to the Harbor Center they're going to be touched just by seeing all the support."

There is a sea of American flags with one "thin blue line" flag, lining the streets leading up to the Northshore Harbor Center.

"That's patriotism at its finest," Galbert said.

It's a gesture that is indeed patriotism at its finest.

The public visitation for Panks is Friday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. His funeral will follow.

