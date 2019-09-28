ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Deputies on the Northshore arrested a man in the country illegally after they allegedly found thousands of dollars in suspected drug money stashed in his vehicle during a stop this week.

According to St. Tammany sheriff's officials, 28-year-old Francisco Gonzalez was found in possession of $29,000 wrapped in plastic bags and hidden within a door panel of his vehicle after he was pulled over on I-12 near Mandeville on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Police reports show that STPSO highway patrol pulled Gonzalez over around 8 p.m. as he was headed west. He admitted to not having a valid U.S. driver's license and only identified himself using a Mexican passport.

Gonzalez told police he was returning to his Texas home from Tallahassee, Florida and consented to a vehicle search. During that search, deputies found a bundle of cash, which they suspected to be from drug sales, hidden inside one of the doors.

Gonzalez told police he didn't know the money was there.

He was then identified as an illegal immigrant and was taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after agents arrived. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he was awaiting deportation from the U.S., according to the STPSO.

Deputies seized the $29,000. Besides deportation, Gonzalez was also cited for driving without a license and following too closely.

Sheriff Randy Smith praised his deputies' actions, as did New Orleans-based Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino.

No further details were immediately available.

