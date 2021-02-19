New Orleans couple facing 700 counts of felony bank fraud accused of stealing debit card

Marcel David Jr. and his girlfriend Heidi Peterson turned themselves in Thursday after seeing their photos on a wanted poster.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a New Orleans couple faces 359 felony bank fraud charges each after stealing more than $18,000 from a family member in 2020.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Marcel David Jr. and his girlfriend 42-year-old Heidi Peterson turned themselves in Thursday after seeing their photos on a wanted poster shared by the sheriff’s office earlier this month.

Investigators say David and Peterson fraudulently used a debit card they took from a family member to make 359 transactions between January and December 2020. The sheriff’s office said the total financial loss was $18,508.22.

David and Peterson were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on warrants for 359 counts each of felony bank fraud.

“I would to thank the citizens of our community who assisted in spreading the word and providing information which ultimately led to these two individuals turning themselves in,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “My agency is always very grateful for the partnership with share with the public with serve.”

