5 teens arrested in vehicle carjacked from Uber driver who was shot

SLIDELL, La. — Five teens from New Orleans were arrested in Slidell Tuesday after being found inside of a vehicle that had been carjacked just hours earlier from an Uber driver who was also shot.

Slidell Police said they were alerted by the NOPD that the vehicle was possibly in the Slidell area and that a police detective located the vehicle near the rear of John Slidell Park.

Police said that several tactical officers arrived and took the teens into custody without incident. Police said they believe the suspects may have been looking for another person to carjack.

“Due to our officers’ quick response in locating the suspects, and the stolen vehicle, we quite possibly averted a serious crime from happening in our city,” said Sheriff Randy Fandal. “Although we are extremely saddened to hear about the victim in this case, we are very proud to have swiftly taken these dangerous individuals off the streets and put them behind bars, where they belong. I sound like a broken record, but I’ll say it again…If you come to Slidell to commit a crime, we will catch you. We will not tolerate this kind of crime in our community and we will keep our citizens safe, at whatever costs necessary.”

Those arrested were: Crystin Morgan, 18, New Orleans; Eitan Morgan, 18, New Orleans; Jason Washington, 19. New Orleans and two 16-year-olds.

All of the adults were booked with illegal possession of stolen property, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a Schedule V narcotic, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The two juveniles were booked with the same charges, except for the contributing to a delinquency.