New trial begins in murder of Folsom man Cody Couch

In 2018, Margaret Stockstill was sentenced to life in prison, but was released in 2020 when her conviction was overturned. Now, she's back on trial.

COVINGTON, La. — More than two years after her murder conviction was overturned, a St. Tammany Parish woman is back on trial.

The retrial of Margaret Stockstill, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018, began Wednesday, our partners at NOLA.com report. She was sentenced to life in prison but was released in 2020 when the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned her conviction. As a result, the 22nd Judicial District Court has begun a new trial.

Stockstill is accused of killing her friend’s fiancée, Cody Couch, in his Folsom home in 2017. Before her conviction, the jury heard recordings of an alleged fight between Couch, Stockstill, and her friend, Kristin Copeland. That fight allegedly led to the shooting that resulted in Couch’s death and Stockstill’s conviction.

NOLA.com reports Stockstill and Copeland’s testimonies described a “chaotic” brawl. However, a witness told the court under oath that Couch sounded calm in a phone recording of the alleged fight. This contradiction and uncertainty over the fight’s intensity led to the overturn of Stockstill’s murder conviction two years into her sentence.

On Wednesday, Stockstill’s defense attorney, Cameron Mary, told the court she feared for her life and acted in self-defense.

“She shot Cody Couch at close range while he was beating Kristin, beating her up, and acting like a drunken lunatic,” he said.

However, prosecutors told the jury she could have left the house when the argument escalated, instead of shooting Couch, according to NOLA.com. Yet, Mary believes she had reason to fear for her life, given her health conditions and Couch’s size.

“Cody Couch is 6’1, Maggie is 5-foot-nothing…Maggie has lupus, fibromyalgia. She has arthritis,” he said.

The prosecutors showed the jury pictures taken from the scene as evidence to whether there was a violent fight that would lead her to believe her life was in danger, NOLA.com reports. A crime scene investigator who responded to the incident reportedly testified that the home was “undisturbed.”

NOLA.com reports the trial is scheduled to continue Thursday at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington.