Unknown return for Covington diner after roof collapsed during overnight storm

COVINGTON, La. — During last night's storm, the roof of a well-known diner in Covington collapsed. Butter Krisp is a 24/7 diner that opened in 1978. Customers were inside during the collapse, but no one was seriously hurt.



The St. Tammany Fire Dept. said about five employees and an estimated 10 customers were inside. During a heavy wind and rain event, the roof collapsed just before 11 p.m.

"We think it’s the age of the building combined with the rainstorm. It’s a flat roof, the water just sitting on top of it, those two factors are what we think right now," said Ollie Brumfield, Chief of Prevention with St. Tammany Fire District 12.

Aside from scrapes and bruises, no one was seriously hurt. Owner Joseph Bonono bought Butter Krisp a year and a half ago from his godfather who opened the diner in 1978. Bonono was in the process of upgrading the shop.

"I actually had some people coming to fix the roof Monday so that’s my luck," Bonono said.

Bonono wants to rebuild and reopen.

"People would be upset if there's no Butter Krisp in Covington," Bonono said.

"For us at district 12 we have a tradition. After a late-night fire, we come by Butter Krisp, get some donuts and bring them back to the station," Brumfield said.