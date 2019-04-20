AMITE CITY, La. — Trees were uprooted and branches were snapped. Some cars were totaled after Thursday’s severe weather came through parts of Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes, but despite some evidence of strong winds, the National Weather Service said it has no reason to believe that a tornado touched down in either parish.

However, the owner of a home near Dummyline Road and LA 450 appeared to take the brunt of the storm. The owner said he was too upset to talk on camera, but he allowed Eyewitness News to see how twisted trees had fallen in his backyard.

His wife said they heeded the weather warnings and decided to make a stop before heading all the way home from a trip.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a warning was issued that a tornado may have touched down Thursday on Dummyline. That’s where the home is located, but despite all the visible damage, the National Weather Service said it was not a tornado.

“We look at the radar to see where the rotation was cause that’s typically where you’re going to have a tornado or straight line wind damage,” said Meteorologist Mike Efferson who came out to investigate Friday morning. “The wind damage we saw, 80 miles per hour, would be considered an EF-0 as far as intensity.”

The couple that lives in the home with the damage feels as if a small tornado did strike, especially since some of his neighbors seem to have been skipped over, but Efferson said the evidence is not there.

“What we found were straight line wind damage,” he said. “There were a couple of places on Dummyline Road where they had several trees down but everything was pointed one direction, which is indicative of straight line wind damage.”

So while officially a tornado did not touch down, Efferson said Thursday’s radar showed that in some areas, it came pretty close.

“It can go from one scan to the next, which is one to two minutes, you can go from just having winds and thunderstorm to a tornado actually developing.”