North Oaks Medical Center giving 500 patients $100 each to get vaccinated

The hospital is not currently accepting more appointments or walk-ins for the COVID 100 Initiative.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — More than 500 Tangipahoa Parish residents will soon have their Pfizer COVID vaccines and get $100 for rolling up their sleeves.

North Oaks Medical Center’s “COVID 100 Immunization Clinic,” held Saturday, will send each vaccine recipient home with an envelope with $50 cash. Their second shot in August will net them another $50.

The initiative was started when Jani-King Gulf Coast and John Enmon of Ponchatoula offered up $5,000 donations to the North Oaks Foundation. Soon, appointments started booking up and the initiative grew.

A representative for North Oaks said in the matter of a week, the hospital was able to open up 400 appointments. When those were fully booked, more community donations allowed them to open up 100 more.

By Wednesday, more than 500 vaccine appointments were booked up for Saturday’s event, thanks to $50,000 in donations to the North Oaks Foundation.

North Oaks says other donors to the initiative include First Guaranty Bank, Anderson Traylor Edwards Law Offices, Elite Title Solutions, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux and other donors.