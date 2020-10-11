x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Northshore

Northshore animal rescue owner arrested on animal cruelty charges

"The dogs were found covered in urine and feces, malnourished and dehydrated."
Credit: STPSO

PEARL RIVER, La. — Police arrested the operator of a Northshore animal rescue on animal cruelty charges.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Leslie Ezkovich-Tierney, operator of It's a Grey Area greyhound rescue, was arrested at her Pearl River home on Monday, Nov. 9.

Police say they found 45 greyhounds living inside the home.

"The dogs were found covered in urine and feces, malnourished and dehydrated," a release from STPSO said. "Several had sores caused by being kept in kennels for upwards of 20 hours a day."

Ezkovich-Tierney was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on 45 counts of simple cruelty to animals. Police say more arrests may be made.

“It is a very sad situation when defenseless animals are forced to live it undesirable conditions because of human negligence or neglect,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

RELATED: 'Our nightmare is over' | Dog taken in New Orleans car theft finds its way home

RELATED: Woman arrested after dog left in hot car while she went shopping, sheriff says

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020