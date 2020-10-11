Northshore animal rescue owner arrested on animal cruelty charges

"The dogs were found covered in urine and feces, malnourished and dehydrated."

PEARL RIVER, La. — Police arrested the operator of a Northshore animal rescue on animal cruelty charges.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Leslie Ezkovich-Tierney, operator of It's a Grey Area greyhound rescue, was arrested at her Pearl River home on Monday, Nov. 9.

Police say they found 45 greyhounds living inside the home.

"The dogs were found covered in urine and feces, malnourished and dehydrated," a release from STPSO said. "Several had sores caused by being kept in kennels for upwards of 20 hours a day."

Ezkovich-Tierney was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on 45 counts of simple cruelty to animals. Police say more arrests may be made.

“It is a very sad situation when defenseless animals are forced to live it undesirable conditions because of human negligence or neglect,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

