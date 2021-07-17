Northshore crash kills 1 sends infant, 3 others to the hospital, deputies say

First reports from deputies said, a woman driving a blue Nissan sedan east on East Howze Beach Road turned left, crossing into the path of a Ford pickup.

SLIDELL, La. — A man is dead after a crash that sent four others — including an infant — to the hospital Friday night in Slidell, deputies said.

First reports from deputies at the scene said, a woman driving a blue Nissan sedan east on East Howze Beach Road turned left, crossing into the path of a black Ford pickup truck that was traveling west.

The pickup driver, the woman driving the sedan, and two of her passengers, — an adult and an infant — were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment after the collision, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The fourth passenger in the Nissan sedan was a man who died at the scene, STPSO deputies said.

Several comments on an STPSO social media post about the collision said the accident happened in front of a car dealership.

The statement from deputies described Howze Beach Road as the I-10 service road.

Deputies looking into the fatal crash said the collision and what caused it remains under investigation but released no other information to the public.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.