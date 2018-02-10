Deputies say a Covington-area father was arrested after he reported his newborn son had stopped breathing and was bleeding from the mouth last week.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Timothy Noel was booked on one felony count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Investigators say Noel called 911 Thursday morning and said his five-week-old son had stopped breathing, started vomiting and was bleeding from the mouth while he was feeding him.

Paramedics took the child to a local hospital where deputies say doctors found non-accidental injuries consistent with child abuse. The sheriff’s office said the child was diagnosed with broken ribs and brain trauma.

Investigators say Noel was home alone with the child when he called 911.

A warrant was issued for Noel's arrest Friday. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Monday.

