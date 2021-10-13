Northshore man arrested after stealing BB gun, using it to carjack woman in parking lot

Detectives developed Andrew Barbazon as a suspect using surveillance video from the store.

COVINGTON, La. — Police arrested the man accused of using a BB Gun stolen from a Northshore sports store to carjack someone in the store’s parking lot.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Barbazon stole an airsoft BB gun from the Academy Sports and Outdoors sore on Pinnacle Parkway in Covington on the morning of Oct. 2. Police say Barbazon took that gun and used it to carjack a woman in the store’s parking lot.

That stolen truck was found a couple hours later abandoned on Haynes Road, according to police.

Detectives developed Barbazon as a suspect using surveillance video from the store. He was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 6, for first degree robbery.