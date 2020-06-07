Northshore man charged with fatally drugging woman, sexual abuse of an animal

In December, Sheriff Randy Smith described Jenkins as a predator who allegedly used a pattern of using drugs to “subdue his victims and then prey upon them for sex"

COVINGTON, La. — A St. Tammany Parish grand jury has indicted a Northshore man accused of killing a woman by drug overdose as well as sexually abusing animals.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 49-year-old John Jacob Jenkins faces charges of second-degree murder, sexual abuse of an animal, and drug possession charges.

Authorities say Jenkins gave 37-year-old Jennifer Deblonde Jacob a deadly mix of drugs in October. Paramedics were called to a home on Lake Road in Lacombe to help an “unresponsive” woman who later died at the scene.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that toxicology tests showed traces of prescription drugs, heroin, GHB, and meth in the woman’s system at the time of her death.

Jenkins is also accused of “knowingly and intentionally filming, distributing, or possessing pornographic images of a person and an animal engaged in sexual contact.” Investigators searching Jenkins’ home reportedly found electronic devices with those pornographic images.

Montgomery said the grand jury also indicted 47-year-old Angela Lynn Griffin on a charge of sexual abuse of an animal in connection with the case.

In December, Sheriff Randy Smith described Jenkins as a “predator” who allegedly used a pattern of drugs to “subdue his victims and then prey upon them for sex.” Jenkins was not charged with sexually assaulting Jacob, but investigators said they believed that there were other victims and were asking for them to come forward.

"At this time we don’t know of any other victims that have died of this pattern by this individual, but there is a strong possibility there are other victims that were knocked out from an illegal drug or substance that this gentleman provided them," Smith said.

An arraignment before District Judge Raymond Childress was set for Aug. 25.

