COVINGTON, La. — A man was arrested near Covington after he stabbed his father in the chest on his 21st birthday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Michael Prentice Jr. was arrested Wednesday night at an apartment off Highway 190, near Covington, after he allegedly armed himself with a large kitchen knife during an argument and attacked his father.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by a family member, but sheriff's officials did not give any information about his condition.

Prentice Jr. was taken into custody and booked at the St. Tammany Parish jail on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.