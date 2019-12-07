NEW ORLEANS — Updated forecasts by the National Weather Service show rivers on the Northshore will crest below or at flood stage.

The new forecasts are drastically different than previous predictions that expected major flooding along the Tchefuncte, Bogue Falaya and Bogue Chitto rivers.

Hurricane Barry's first wave did not inundate New Orleans as feared, with the metro area only experiencing moderate rain Saturday. Forecasters downgraded rainfall estimates for the city through Sunday to between 2-to-4 inches. Earlier forecasts of quadruple that amount had raised concerns that water pumps strengthened after Hurricane Katrina would be overwhelmed.

