Two arrested for murder after 15-year-old dies of Fentanyl overdose

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people face murder charges after a 15-year-old died from a Fentanyl overdose last month.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, police arrested a family member who gave the teenager the pills and the person they bought them from.

Officers responded to the call of a potential drug overdose on July 12 in the Bush-area. According to police, when officers arrived the 15-year-old couldn't be revived.

During their investigation into the 15-year-old's death, police found several pills inside the home which were marked as oxycodone hydochloride, better known as Percocet. Analysis showed those pills were actually fentanyl, according to police.

Detectives determined that one of the 15-year-old's family members, Felisia Grantham, gave them the pills after buying them from Alvin Laurant, according to STPSO.

Grantham, 41, and Laurant, 20, were both arrested for second-degree murder and several other drug-related crimes.

“Fentanyl is deadly, and fake prescription drugs that are laced with fentanyl are being sold on the streets. The best way to protect yourself is to only take prescription drugs that are obtained from a licensed pharmacy.” Sheriff Smith said. “Parents please talk to your children and warn them of the dangers of experimenting with drugs. One pill can kill.”

A 22-year-old man died from similar pills in a different part of St. Tammany Parish that same week, according to the coroner.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston warns that the tainted pills could still be in circulation and that fentanyl can appear in many forms.

“In recent months we have seen reports of deaths related to ingestion of counterfeit Adderall, Xanax, marijuana, cocaine, and other pain pills,” Preston said. “In some other communities, fentanyl has even been detected in vape fluid. Quite simply, if it didn’t come from a pharmacy, you shouldn’t use it."