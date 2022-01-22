Northshore: SUV hits, kills bicyclist; LSP investigates

Barry Seal, from Angie, Louisiana, was riding his bike south on LA Hwy 21 south of LA Hwy 436 when he was struck from the rear by a 2012 Chevy Traverse Friday night.

Barry Seal, from Angie, Louisiana, was riding his bike south on LA Hwy 21 south of LA Hwy 436 when he was struck from the rear by a 2012 Chevy Traverse, a spokesman with the Louisiana State Police wrote.

LSP troopers began investigating the fatal crash shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

"Seal sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene," the LSP statement said. "All occupants in the Chevrolet were properly restrained and were not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and Seal for analysis."

Investigators with LSP's Troop L are still looking into exactly why the SUV struck the bicycle, the statement said.

"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you," the LSP statement said. "Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws."

