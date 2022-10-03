Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to 'blow the school up'

A student at Monteleone Junior High School was arrested Monday for threatening to "blow up" his school, amid other rumors about his alleged violent threats.

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville-area teenaged boy was arrested on a menacing charge Monday morning after he admitted to telling a classmate he planned to "blow up" his school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

This comes as deputies were already investigating a rumor about someone threatening to "shoot up" the school. The teen told deputies he was just joking about the threats, according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities determined the 14-year-old did not have access to any firearms or explosives. Still, the Sheriff's Office says he was issued a summons for a menacing misdemeanor, and released to a family member on a custodial agreement to appear in court.

“We will continue to take threats like this very seriously,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this, even in a joking manner.”