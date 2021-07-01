Northshore voters will get final say on Slidell casino after parish council vote

Proponents hope the major investment will help turn Slidell into a "destination" rivaling riverboat casinos and Harrah's on the Southshore.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Council will let voters decide if they want a casino near Slidell.

The council voted in a near-midnight vote Wednesday to put the issue to voters during the November election.

The November vote will center around a $325 million casino proposed by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment under consideration for construction on a grassy field near the edge of Slidell.

Proponents hope the major investment will help turn Slidell into a "destination" rivaling riverboat casinos and Harrah's on the Southshore.

“It’s taking us to another level as it relates to our tourism, our hospitality related industry, because now we have an amenity that we can market,” said St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill.

Political leaders appear to be on board with the casino. St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper's office has come out in support of allowing a vote on the fall ballot.

But law enforcement officials appear to be less rosy on the idea. Sheriff Randy Smith and Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal held a press conference Tuesday to announce their objection to the casino, saying it would invite criminal elements to the area.

"We are not against gambling by any means, we just don’t want it here in St. Tammany Parish," Smith said.

More Stories: