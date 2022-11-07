Plaintiffs in class action lawsuit against Bob Dean over Hurricane Ida nursing home evacuations

In advance of the Hurricane Ida, 843 nursing home residents from Orleans, Jefferson, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes were packed into a warehouse in Independence.

NEW ORLEANS — A class action lawsuit against the owner of several nursing homes whose residents were evacuated to a northshore warehouse prior to Hurricane Ida has been settled for roughly $15 million in insurance proceeds, a judge ruled Monday.

In advance of the major hurricane, 843 nursing home residents from Orleans, Jefferson, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes were packed into a warehouse in Independence, Louisiana. Water leaked in, mattresses were piled on top of each other, and the pictures showed the conditions the residents had to endure.

Four of those residents died while evacuated and more residents died in the following days and weeks.

Dean, whose own medical condition has hampered the legal proceedings, has faced the closure of those facilities and other legal action.