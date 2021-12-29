x
Northshore

Ochsner opening COVID testing site at Fritchie Park Gym in Slidell

Credit: AP
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Dec. 7, 2021. As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed virus outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise. But fewer say that they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SLIDELL, La. — Ochser will be doing free COVID tests at the Fritchie Park Gym starting on New Year's Eve.

According to Slidell officials, testing will go from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. every day except for Monday, when it will stay open until 7 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public. Officials ask that you bring your ID and insurance card if you have one, but no one will be turned away because of their insurance.

These are PCR tests, not rapid tests. Results will be delivered within three days.

Information on more testing locations can be found on Ochsner's website.

