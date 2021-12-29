Ochsner opening COVID testing site at Fritchie Park Gym in Slidell

According to Slidell officials, testing will go from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. every day except for Monday, when it will stay open until 7 p.m.

SLIDELL, La. — Ochser will be doing free COVID tests at the Fritchie Park Gym starting on New Year's Eve.

According to Slidell officials, testing will go from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. every day except for Monday, when it will stay open until 7 p.m.

Testing is free and open to the public. Officials ask that you bring your ID and insurance card if you have one, but no one will be turned away because of their insurance.

These are PCR tests, not rapid tests. Results will be delivered within three days.

Information on more testing locations can be found on Ochsner's website.