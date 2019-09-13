LACOMBE, La. — Around 3 p.m. Thursday St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car crash in the area of Transmitter Road and Paquet Road in Lacombe.

Once on scene, deputies found an abandoned Mini Cooper partially in a ditch and a Corvette in a yard nearby. Deputies learned that the Mini Cooper was stolen out of New Orleans and were able to trace the Corvette to a burglarized home on Transmitter Road.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the individuals driving the vehicle stole it from the New Orleans area, burglarized a home, and attempted to steal another vehicle.

A deputy located James Leonard, 47, of Chalmette walking nearby on U.S. Highway 190 and identified him as the driver of the stolen Mini Cooper.

Detectives arrested Leonard and are working to identify the second suspect in the string of crimes. Leonard was charged with simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things valued from $5,000 to $25,000, theft of a motor vehicle, and is also facing additional charges in New Orleans.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.